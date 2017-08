Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stella International Holdings Ltd

* Expects to improve operational efficiency via implementing strict cost controls as well as further reducing its workforce

* Group expects orders for its footwear products to stabilise towards end of 2016 and beginning of 2017

* Unaudited consolidated revenue for three months of group was approximately us$475.3 million versus us$569.0 million