BRIEF-Centerstate Banks to merge with PBHC

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Centerstate Banks Inc -

* Entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Platinum Bank Holding Company whereby PBHC will be merged into company

* Each outstanding share of PBHC common stock is entitled to receive a $7.60 cash payment and 3.7832 shares of CSFL common stock

* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of CSFL and PBHC - sec filing

* Upon termination of deal by PBHC under certain circumstancers, PBHC to pay CSFL termination fee equal to about $4.1 million