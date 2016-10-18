FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Centerstate Banks to merge with PBHC
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Centerstate Banks to merge with PBHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Centerstate Banks Inc -

* Entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Platinum Bank Holding Company whereby PBHC will be merged into company

* Each outstanding share of PBHC common stock is entitled to receive a $7.60 cash payment and 3.7832 shares of CSFL common stock

* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of CSFL and PBHC - sec filing

* Upon termination of deal by PBHC under certain circumstancers, PBHC to pay CSFL termination fee equal to about $4.1 million Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eoGx7J] Further company coverage:

