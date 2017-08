Oct 18 (Reuters) - Plumas Bancorp :

* Plumas Bancorp - qtrly net interest income increased by $596 thousand, or 11%, to $6.1 million versus last year

* Plumas Bancorp qtrly net interest margin increased to 4.20% from 4.08% last year