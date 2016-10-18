BRIEF-Philip Morris International Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) reports 2016 third-quarter results; reaffirms 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast
Oct 18 Stepan Co :
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7.9 percent to $0.205 per share
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals granted orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B
* Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Dr. Richard Gregory to its board of directors