BRIEF-Sweden's Getinge says plans to split up business

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Getinge
* Further developed and focused strategy, and preparation for distribution of Patient & Post-Acute Care to shareholders of Getinge
* Says Getinge has decided to focus on two business areas, Acute Care Therapies and Surgical Workflows
* Says board of directors intends to propose to an extraordinary general meeting a distribution of Patient & Post-Acute Care, formerly Extended Care, to Getinge's shareholders
* Says should EGM approve board's proposal, aim is to complete listing not later than during Q1 of 2018
* Says following a split, both companies will have a more concentrated focus, with more opportunities to continue to develop products and solutions to meet customer needs and thereby help solve healthcare challenges
* Says financial targets for both companies will be determined and presented as part of preparation work