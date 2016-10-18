FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sweden's Getinge says plans to split up business
October 18, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sweden's Getinge says plans to split up business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Further developed and focused strategy, and preparation for distribution of Patient & Post-Acute Care to shareholders of Getinge

* Says Getinge has decided to focus on two business areas, Acute Care Therapies and Surgical Workflows

* Says board of directors intends to propose to an extraordinary general meeting a distribution of Patient & Post-Acute Care, formerly Extended Care, to Getinge's shareholders

* Says should EGM approve board's proposal, aim is to complete listing not later than during Q1 of 2018

* Says following a split, both companies will have a more concentrated focus, with more opportunities to continue to develop products and solutions to meet customer needs and thereby help solve healthcare challenges

* Says financial targets for both companies will be determined and presented as part of preparation work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
