FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Stewart Information Services enters into an agreement with Starboard Value LP
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Stewart Information Services enters into an agreement with Starboard Value LP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stewart Information Services Corp -

* Entered into an agreement with Starboard Value LP regarding composition of Stewart Board of Directors

* Stewart CEO Matthew Morris and new independent director, Clifford Press, will be appointed to board, effective immediately

* Morris and Press will replace Malcolm S. Morris, Stewart Morris, Jr., who have agreed to resign

* With addition of Mssrs. Morris, Press, 2 new independent board members, Stewart board will be comprised of nine directors

* Starboard has also agreed to certain customary standstill and voting provisions

* Has entered into a separate agreement with Foundation Asset Management, LP

* Pursuant to separate agreement, foundation agreed to abandon its consent solicitation seeking to call special meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.