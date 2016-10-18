Oct 18 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc -

* Ethan Allen comments on business in advance of investor meeting and announces earnings release date for fiscal 2017 first quarter

* Sees Q1 consolidated net sales increase of 1.5 percent and an adjusted EPS in range of $0.42 to $0.43

* Expects to report a retail comparable delivered sales increase of 5.7 percent in Q1

* Based on preliminary financial information, company expects to report Q1 adjusted EPS in range of $0.42 to $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S