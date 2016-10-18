BRIEF-Philip Morris International Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) reports 2016 third-quarter results; reaffirms 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast
Oct 18 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc -
* Ethan Allen comments on business in advance of investor meeting and announces earnings release date for fiscal 2017 first quarter
* Sees Q1 consolidated net sales increase of 1.5 percent and an adjusted EPS in range of $0.42 to $0.43
* Expects to report a retail comparable delivered sales increase of 5.7 percent in Q1
* Based on preliminary financial information, company expects to report Q1 adjusted EPS in range of $0.42 to $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) reports 2016 third-quarter results; reaffirms 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals granted orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Dr. Richard Gregory to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: