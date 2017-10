Oct 18 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd :

* Maoye international holdings ltd- unit entered into loan agreement with borrower

* Lender agreed to provide a term loan to borrower in principal amount of rmb200 million

* Maoye international holdings ltd- borrower” victoria investment holdings company limited and lender is shenzhen maoye trade building co. Ltd

