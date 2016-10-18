BRIEF-Moneymax Financial Services entered into a joint venture

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moneymax Financial Services Ltd

* Company has entered into a joint venture with AP Oil International Limited

* Company will participate in joint venture through subscription of equity interest in a joint venture company to be incorporated for a cash consideration of rmb25.0 million

* JV company shall have an initial registered capital of rmb200 million

* Joint venture is not expected to have any material impact on gearing of group