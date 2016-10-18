FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moneymax Financial Services entered into a joint venture
October 18, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moneymax Financial Services entered into a joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moneymax Financial Services Ltd

* Company has entered into a joint venture with AP Oil International Limited

* Company will participate in joint venture through subscription of equity interest in a joint venture company to be incorporated for a cash consideration of rmb25.0 million

* JV company shall have an initial registered capital of rmb200 million

* Joint venture is not expected to have any material impact on gearing of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

