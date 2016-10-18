BRIEF-Vascular solutions announces ind submission for replas freeze-dried plasma

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vascular Solutions Inc :

* Vascular Solutions announces IND submission for RePlas freeze-dried plasma

* Patient enrollment is expected to begin in Dec

* Vascular Solutions continues to expect 2019-2020 commercial clearance, with an estimated market opportunity of over $100 million annually

* Upon completion of clinical study of RePlas , a biologics license application (BLA) is expected to be filed

* Vascular - submission of IND application to FDA for RePlas, being developed in collaboration with U.S. army medical materiel development activity