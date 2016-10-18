FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vascular solutions announces ind submission for replas freeze-dried plasma
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vascular solutions announces ind submission for replas freeze-dried plasma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vascular Solutions Inc :

* Vascular Solutions announces IND submission for RePlas freeze-dried plasma

* Patient enrollment is expected to begin in Dec

* Vascular Solutions continues to expect 2019-2020 commercial clearance, with an estimated market opportunity of over $100 million annually

* Upon completion of clinical study of RePlas , a biologics license application (BLA) is expected to be filed

* Vascular - submission of IND application to FDA for RePlas, being developed in collaboration with U.S. army medical materiel development activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.