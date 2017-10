Oct 18 (Reuters) - Cognosec AB :

* Revenues in Q3 grew to 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million), up 3 pct compared to previous quarter

* Q3 group operating loss amounted to 1.4 million euros (Q3 2015: profit 1.0 million euros)

* Gross profit margin for Q3 improved to 38 pct (Q3 2015: 33 pct) Source text for Eikon:

