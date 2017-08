Oct 18 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd -

* Redhill Biopharma announces allowance of a patent in Japan supporting RHB-104 for multiple sclerosis

* Top-line final results expected in coming weeks from phase IIA proof-of-concept study evaluating RHB-104

* Safety-Focused independent data and safety monitoring board meeting is on track to take place in Q4 of 2016