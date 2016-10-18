BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on acquisitions of interests in Longjiang Environmental Protection Group

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd :
* Acquisitions of further interests in longjiang environmental protection group co., ltd.
* Deal for total consideration of rmb1.23bln
* shun yuen investment, gold orient & siic environment shenzhen, each a unit of co and as purchasers, entered into acquisition agreements
* Consideration shall be settled in cash
* upon completion of acquisitions, co will hold approximately 90% of shareholding interests in longjiang environmental