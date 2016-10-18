FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on acquisitions of interests in Longjiang Environmental Protection Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisitions of further interests in longjiang environmental protection group co., ltd.

* Deal for total consideration of rmb1.23bln

* shun yuen investment, gold orient & siic environment shenzhen, each a unit of co and as purchasers, entered into acquisition agreements

* Consideration shall be settled in cash

* upon completion of acquisitions, co will hold approximately 90% of shareholding interests in longjiang environmental Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

