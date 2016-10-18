BRIEF-Time announces executive leadership changes

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Time Inc :

* Time Inc announces executive leadership changes

* Time Inc says EVP and CFO Jeff Bairstow to depart after transition

* Time Inc - SVP, controller Sue D'Emic will succeed Bairstow

* Time Inc - Moreno, Giangrande and Blair to take on additional responsibilities

* Time Inc - Jeff Bairstow will stay on in an advisory capacity until March 1, 2017, to ensure a smooth transition

* Time Inc - Bairstow will remain as EVP and CFO until November 7, 2016