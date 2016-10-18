FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-SVG Capital agrees to sell its investment portfolio to HarbourVest
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
#Funds News
October 18, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SVG Capital agrees to sell its investment portfolio to HarbourVest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc :

* Investment portfolio sale and company wind down

* SVG Capital signs asset transfer deed with HarbourVest for sale of its investment portfolio

* Says equates to an approximate aggregate value per share of 715 pence

* Says final capital distribution in winding up process expected to be in Q2/Q3 2017

* Has confirmed to HarbourVest Bidco that it will be recommending asset purchase transaction to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

