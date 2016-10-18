BRIEF-SVG Capital agrees to sell its investment portfolio to HarbourVest

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc :

* Investment portfolio sale and company wind down

* SVG Capital signs asset transfer deed with HarbourVest for sale of its investment portfolio

* Says equates to an approximate aggregate value per share of 715 pence

* Says final capital distribution in winding up process expected to be in Q2/Q3 2017

* Has confirmed to HarbourVest Bidco that it will be recommending asset purchase transaction to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)