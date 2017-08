Oct 18 (Reuters) - China Star Entertainment Ltd :

* Maximum net proceeds from placing is estimated to be approximately hk$77.64 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from placing for film production

* Company and vms securities limited entered into placing agreement

* Company has agreed to place and placing agent has agreed to procure subscriptions for a maximum of 150.6 million placing shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: