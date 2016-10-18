FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore says upsizes tender offer from $1.25 bn to $1.49 bn
October 18, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Glencore says upsizes tender offer from $1.25 bn to $1.49 bn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Glencore announces tender offer upsizing & results

* Tender offer early participation results and upsizing of aggregate maximum tender amount

* Glencore Funding Llc has accepted $1,49 bln of principal amount of notes for purchase as of its early tender date today

* Increased "aggregate maximum tender amount", pertaining to aggregate principal amount of notes accepted for purchase, from $1.250 billion to $1.49 billion

* Offers will expire at 11:59pm on October 31, 2016, new york city time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
