BRIEF-Glencore says upsizes tender offer from $1.25 bn to $1.49 bn

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Glencore announces tender offer upsizing & results

* Tender offer early participation results and upsizing of aggregate maximum tender amount

* Glencore Funding Llc has accepted $1,49 bln of principal amount of notes for purchase as of its early tender date today

* Increased "aggregate maximum tender amount", pertaining to aggregate principal amount of notes accepted for purchase, from $1.250 billion to $1.49 billion

* Offers will expire at 11:59pm on October 31, 2016, new york city time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)