FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health announces final topline results for study on Secretory Diarrhea in dogs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health announces final topline results for study on Secretory Diarrhea in dogs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar Animal Health announces final topline results for proof-of-concept study for Secretory Diarrhea in dogs

* Jaguar Animal Health - estimated 200 dogs will be enrolled in Canalevia pivotal study, which is expected to complete enrollment around end of 2016

* Statistically significant final results confirm interim conclusion that Crofelemer Treatment is superior to placebo

* Jaguar Animal Health expects to file new animal drug application for Canalevia in 2017 for indication of Acute Diarrhea in dogs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.