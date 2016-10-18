BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health announces final topline results for study on Secretory Diarrhea in dogs

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar Animal Health announces final topline results for proof-of-concept study for Secretory Diarrhea in dogs

* Jaguar Animal Health - estimated 200 dogs will be enrolled in Canalevia pivotal study, which is expected to complete enrollment around end of 2016

* Statistically significant final results confirm interim conclusion that Crofelemer Treatment is superior to placebo

* Jaguar Animal Health expects to file new animal drug application for Canalevia in 2017 for indication of Acute Diarrhea in dogs