10 months ago
BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals receives warning letter from the FDA
#Healthcare
October 18, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals receives warning letter from the FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd -

* On october 14, 2016, received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Warning letter is connected with an FDA Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) inspection of the company's godollo manufacturing facility

* FDA letter cites deficiencies in manufacturing operations and laboratory controls, and in the company's data integrity program

* Undertaken corrective actions to address both specific concerns raised by investigators and underlying causes of those concerns

* FDA inspection of co's godollo manufacturing facility conducted from Jan 21, 2016 through Jan 29, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2egOFZC Further company coverage:

