BRIEF-Allergan:Juvéderm Volbella XC now available to doctors and patients in the U.S.
* Juvéderm volbella XC now available to doctors and patients in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 18 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc :
* Navios Maritime Holdings - increased exchange consideration to ads holders, extended expiration date of exchange offer on Monday, October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juvéderm volbella XC now available to doctors and patients in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cantex Mine Development Corp announces commencement of drilling, private placement
* Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. announces resumption of stock repurchase program and preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results