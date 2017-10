Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rodina OJSC :

* Says Konstantin Averin divests 14.97 pct stake in company

* Says Agroholding Step increases its stake in company to 99.97 pct from 85 pct Source text: bit.ly/2dox8w6, bit.ly/2e2j5jD

