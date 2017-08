Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Starts Phase 2 clinical trial of RSV vaccine

* Top-line results from study are anticipated around mid-2017

* Top-line results are expected to provide important information for subsequent Phase 2b field efficacy study, which is planned for initiation later in 2017