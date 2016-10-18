BRIEF-Telenor says Grameen Q3 core earnings rose to NOK 1.78 bln

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Says Grameenphone Q3 ebitda before other items nok 1.78 billion (nok 1.43 billion)

* Says Grameenphone Q3 revenues nok 3.13 billion (nok 2.81 billion)

* Says Grameenphone Capex fell to nok 226 million (nok 488 million)

* Number of subscriptions at Grameenphone decreased by 1.9 million during quarter due to disconnection of sim cards that have not been biometrically verified

* Total number of Grameenphone subscriptions was 55.015 million at end of quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)