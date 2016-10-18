BRIEF-L & A International updates on cash offer from Favourite Number Limited

Oct 18 (Reuters) - L & A International Holdings Ltd

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on gem with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 19 october 2016

* Refers to announcements of company in relation to FNL possible offers, and joint announcements of FNL and WLS

* "offer period of company remains open as a result of QPL possible offers"

* FNL possible offers will not proceed as resolution in relation to transactions contemplated under FNL possible offers was not passed by shareholders of WLS