FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-CSX Corp expects to make voluntary contribution of $220 mln to defined benefit pension plans
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CSX Corp expects to make voluntary contribution of $220 mln to defined benefit pension plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - CSX Corp :

* CSX Corp - Expects to make a voluntary contribution of $220 million to defined benefit pension plans on or before October 31, 2016

* CSX Corp - Company will fund contribution with proceeds from notes placement

* CSX - Underwriting agreement for the public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of the company's 2.600% notes due 2026

* CSX - Entered underwriting agreement for public offering of $800 million aggregate amount of notes due 2046, $700 million aggregate amount of notes due 2066 Source text (bit.ly/2eek1Rq) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.