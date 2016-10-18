Channel tunnel train services halted due to power outage
LONDON, Oct 18 Channel tunnel train services were halted on Tuesday afternoon due to a power outage, spokesmen for both Eurotunnel and Eurostar said.
Oct 18 CSX Corp :
* CSX Corp - Expects to make a voluntary contribution of $220 million to defined benefit pension plans on or before October 31, 2016
* CSX Corp - Company will fund contribution with proceeds from notes placement
* CSX - Underwriting agreement for the public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of the company's 2.600% notes due 2026
* CSX - Entered underwriting agreement for public offering of $800 million aggregate amount of notes due 2046, $700 million aggregate amount of notes due 2066 Source text (bit.ly/2eek1Rq) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 Ernst & Young will pay $11.8 million to settle charges over "failed audits" of oil services company Weatherford International PLC <WFT.N >, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Oct 18 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures turned lower on Tuesday after investors pocketed profits after recent gains while awaiting cash prices later in the week, said traders.