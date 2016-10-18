Oct 18 CSX Corp :

* CSX Corp - Expects to make a voluntary contribution of $220 million to defined benefit pension plans on or before October 31, 2016

* CSX Corp - Company will fund contribution with proceeds from notes placement

* CSX - Underwriting agreement for the public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of the company's 2.600% notes due 2026

* CSX - Entered underwriting agreement for public offering of $800 million aggregate amount of notes due 2046, $700 million aggregate amount of notes due 2066