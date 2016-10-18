BRIEF-SM Energy says no current plans to sell equity

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co :

* Expects to run 11 rigs in 2018 in Permian's Midland basin - conf call

* Says no current plans to sell equity - conf call

* Says expect to align capex and cash flow in 2019 - conf call

* Says expects to outspend cash flow by $175 million in 2017 - conf call

* Says projected outspend expected to be funded through "further portfolio management" including sale of some Eagle Ford assets - conf call

* Says have begun the process to sell interest in the non-operative Eagle Ford asset - conf call