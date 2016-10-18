FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Flyke International entered into non-legally binding investment framework agreement
October 18, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Flyke International entered into non-legally binding investment framework agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Flyke International Holdings Ltd

* Co, Southern Global Holdings And Everlink Development Ltd entered into a non-legally binding investment framework agreement

* Agreement in relation to proposed restructuring of business and finances of group

* “Investor a and company agree to terminate exclusivity agreement”

* Trading in shares will continue to be suspend

* Subsequent to entering into of exclusivity agreement, investor a wishes to undertake proposed restructuring with investor B

* Restructuring will have scheme of arrangement to be entered into between co & its creditors to discharge & compromise all its liabilities

* Proposed restructuring may also include acquisition of certain assets by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

