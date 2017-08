Oct 18 (Reuters) - Virscend Education Co Ltd :

* Disposal of shares by controlling shareholder

* Purchasers agreed to purchase from virscend holdings, a total of 270.0 million shares at total consideration of hk$1.0 billion

* Informed by virscend holdings company that it entered into three s&p agreements relating to disposal of shares in co

