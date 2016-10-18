US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as S&P seen snapping earnings decline
* Indexes up: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 1.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 18 Vuzix Corp
* Says Vuzix announces new partnership with Austria's Anyline to deliver mobile ocr reading to smart glasses users Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 1.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 The board of Mexican state oil company Pemex approved a joint venture for two shallow water fields in the Gulf of Mexico, the firm said on Tuesday, marking the second time the company will seek partners to boost declining crude oil output.
Oct 18 Harley-Davidson Inc said on a conference call on Tuesday it laid off "casual," or temporary hourly wage workers, during layoffs announced last quarter.