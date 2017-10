Oct 18 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Chicago Motor Fuel Tax Revenue Bond rating lowered to ‘BBB-’ due to state’s appropriation bond rating downgrade

* S&P on Chicago Motor Fuel Tax Revenue Bond - Lowered rating reflects recent downgrade of the state of Illinois' appropriation bond rating to 'BBB-' Source text (bit.ly/2eeQuXY)