Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance, Development Bank of Japan to create fund to invest in hospitals and nursing care providers - Nikkei

* Fund created by Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and development bank of Japan will receive 16.5 billion yen from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, 8.5 billion yen from DBJ - Nikkei