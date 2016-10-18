FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo reports 3rd-qtr non-GAAP earnings of $0.20 per share
October 18, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Yahoo reports 3rd-qtr non-GAAP earnings of $0.20 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc :

* Yahoo reports third quarter 2016 results

* "Busy preparing for integration with Verizon"

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $1,305 million versus $1,226 million last year

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 22 percent compared to q3 of 2015

* Qtrly cost of revenue (TAC) $448 million versus $223 million last year

* Q3 MAVENS revenue $524 million versus $422 million

* Qtrly number of ads sold decreased 5 percent compared to Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly price-per-ad increased 1 percent compared to Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly price-per-click increased 9 percent compared to Q3 of 2015

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 mobile revenue $396 million versus $271 million

* On track to deliver on our 2016 strategic plan commitment to improve our adjusted EBITDA run rate for second half of 2016

* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $260 million to $300 million

* "Launched program to monetize unaffiliated links on Tumblr to create new revenue opportunities for platform" during quarter

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP income from operations to be in range of $140 million to $180 million

* Sees Q4 GAAP revenue to be in range of $1,360 million to $1,400 million

* Sees Q4 revenue ex-TAC to be in range of $880 million to $920 million

* Beginning in Q2 2016, amounts paid to affiliates under Microsoft search agreement in transitioned markets are recorded as cost of revenue - TAC

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yahoo's marissa mayer-we take "deep responsibility" in protecting our users and security of their information; working hard to retain their trust

* Received net cash proceeds of $246 million from sale of land in Santa Clara during Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
