BRIEF-Vectrus reduces Colorado Springs workforce by 64

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc

* Vectrus reduces Colorado Springs workforce by 64; announces realignment of effort

* Says corporate realignment will also place critical business functions closer to both customers and contracts

* Vectrus says company expects to realize additional savings in 2017 through reductions taken on non-labor discretionary expenditures

* Vectrus says latest reductions are in addition to 18 open or unfilled positions company eliminated throughout year

* Says financial implication of efforts will result in an approximate $2 million severance expense in Q4 of 2016