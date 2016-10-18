FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Assurant says preliminary Q3 2016 consolidated net income in range of $127 mln - $157 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc

* Assurant Inc - announced preliminary q3 2016 consolidated net income in range of $127 million to $157 million

* Assurant Inc - sees FY 2016 net operating income to decline modestly from 2015

* Assurant Inc - in Q3 2015, there were no reportable catastrophe losses.

* Assurant Inc says preliminary Q3 2016 net operating income in range of $54 million to $66 million compared to $104 million in q3 2015

* Assurant Inc- Q3 2016 results declined year-over-year primarily due to $32 million to $34 million of after-tax reportable catastrophe losses

* Assurant Inc - sees 2016 assurant specialty property's net earned premiums and net operating income to decrease from 2015 levels

* Assurant-2016 overall results for assurant specialty property to reflect catastrophe losses including claims from hurricane matthew, a q4 catastrophe Source text (bit.ly/2ejl4Cs) Further company coverage:

