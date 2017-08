Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Security Bancshares

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12

* Quarterly net interest income increased to $7.4 million compared to $6.6 million for quarter ended September 30, 2015

* Quarterly net interest margin increased to 4.27 percent, from 3.91 percent in preceding quarter Source: (bit.ly/2dMqiBL)