10 months ago
BRIEF-ConAgra says it will be 91 pct branded after Lamb Weston spin-off
October 18, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ConAgra says it will be 91 pct branded after Lamb Weston spin-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Conagra Foods Inc

* ConAgra Brands executive says the company will be 91 percent branded after the Lamb Weston spin-off - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands CFO says expects net sales to fall 4 to 5 percent in FY17 from FY 16 level- investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands CFO says expects FY17 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.65-$1.70 - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands CFO says expects FY17 adjusted gross margin to improve by 130 bps to 150 bps from FY16 level - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands CFO says expects FY17 adjusted operating margin to improve by 250 bps to 270 bps from FY16 level - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands CFO says estimates net debt of $2.1 billion post Lamb Weston spin-off - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands CFO says estimates cash in hand to be about $1.4 billion post Lamb Weston spin-off - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands Executive says to reduce working capital by 30 percent or $400 mm over next 3 yrs - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands CEO says the company is open to pruning its portfolio where it makes sense - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands executive in investor day conf call says launching non-aerosol cans of PAM cooking sprays

* ConAgra Brands executive says launching Reddi Wip with no artificial flavors, sweeteners or growth hormones - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands executive says sees opportunity in bringing Frontera's single serve and multi serve meals to the frozen aisle - investor day conf call

* ConAgra Brands executive says sees opportunity in driving national distribution of Frontera sauces - investor day conf call Further company coverage:

