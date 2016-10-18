FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-AT & S adjusts 2016/17 forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 18, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-AT & S adjusts 2016/17 forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - At & S :

* Now assumes revenue growth of 4-6 pct for financial year 2016/17 (original guidance: 10-12 pct) and an EBITDA margin of 15-16 pct (original guidance: 18-20 pct)

* Expects - unchanged and as originally forecast - higher depreciation for financial year 2016/17 of an additional 40 million euros ($43.97 million) from Chongqing project compared to financial year 2015/16

* Existing production capacities are limited and combined with current lower prices and product mix, this will have an influence on revenue development for financial year 2016/17

* Is preparing next technology generation in core business for segment mobile devices & substrates, earlier than originally planned

* Required technological adjustments of production equipment will lead to temporarily reduced capacities at Shanghai plant and decrease revenue potential for financial year 2016/17

* Flatter ramp of IC substrates plant in Chongqing, China, will additionally negatively influence original guidance for revenue and profitability for financial year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.