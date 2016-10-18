US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as S&P seen snapping earnings decline
* Indexes up: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 1.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 18 Gap Inc :
* Gap Inc says company has decided to close eight Banana Republic stores in the United Kingdom
* Gap Inc - anticipates that the majority of the stores will close by the end of fiscal year 2016
* Gap Inc says Banana Republic will continue to serve customers in the United Kingdom through www.bananarepublic.co.uk Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 The board of Mexican state oil company Pemex approved a joint venture for two shallow water fields in the Gulf of Mexico, the firm said on Tuesday, marking the second time the company will seek partners to boost declining crude oil output.
Oct 18 Harley-Davidson Inc said on a conference call on Tuesday it laid off "casual," or temporary hourly wage workers, during layoffs announced last quarter.