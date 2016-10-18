BRIEF-Pointclickcare expands partnership with Coms Interactive
* Pointclickcare expands partnership with Coms Interactive
Oct 18 S&T Bancorp Inc :
* S&T Bancorp Inc. declares increased dividend
* Sets cash dividend of $0.20 per share
* This dividend represents a 5.3 percent increase over $0.19 per share dividend paid in prior quarter
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 Bank Leumi will pay $1.6 million and admit to wrongdoing to settle civil charges that it provided investment advice and solicited investments from U.S. customers for more than a decade without registering with federal regulators, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Oct 18 Eight financial services companies led by JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays Bank Plc have completed the test of an equity swaps post-trade transaction using blockchain technology and smart contracts, financial technology firm Axoni said in a statement on Tuesday.