10 months ago
BRIEF-Vantiv Inc says amended existing credit facilities of its certain units
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vantiv Inc says amended existing credit facilities of its certain units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vantiv Inc

* Vantiv-Existing credit facilities of certain units of vantiv were amended pursuant to second amended and restated loan agreement, dated as of Oct. 14

* Vantiv-Second amended and restated loan agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities comprised of $765.0 million tranche b term loan maturing in oct 2023

* Vantiv inc- second amended and restated loan agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities comprised of a $2,469.375 million tranche a term loan

* Vantiv -amended agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities also comprised of $650 million maturing in october 2021 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ef8hz9) Further company coverage:

