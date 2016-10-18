FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Esterline enters into an agreement with First Pacific and certain of its affiliates
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
October 18, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Esterline enters into an agreement with First Pacific and certain of its affiliates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp

* Says on Oct. 18, company entered into an agreement with First Pacific Advisors, Llc and certain of its affiliates - SEC filing

* Says Co agreed that board of directors of company will increase its size to ten directors

* Says board will also act to nominate new independent director for election

* Says First Pacific Advisors, Llc, certain of its affiliates beneficially own about 12.6 percent of common stock of Esterline Technologies

* Says Pacific Advisors to have right to submit potential candidates to nominating, corporate governance committee for election as director

* Says FPA will have right to submit potential candidates to nominating and corporate governance committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
