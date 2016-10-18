BRIEF-CBS Corp says CBS Radio entered into a $250 mln senior secured revolving credit facility

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Cbs Corp
* CBS Corp says on october 17, CBS radio inc entered into a five-year $250 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2021
* Says CBS Radio Inc entered into an $1.06 billion senior secured term loan credit facility due 2023 - SEC filing
* On October 17, 2016, CBS radio issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250 percent senior notes due 2024
* Says Radio senior credit facility was entered into as part of CBS Corporation's announced plans to separate its radio business
* Says on October 17, 2016, CBS Radio issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250 percent senior notes due 2024