FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Intel Q3 NON-GAAP EPS of $0.80
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intel Q3 NON-GAAP EPS of $0.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp

* Intel reports Q3 rev of $15.8 bln, up 9 pct year-over-year; operating profit of $4.5 billion

* Q3 GAAP EPS $0.69

* Q3 client computing group rev of $8.9 bln, up 21 percent sequentially and up 5 percent year-over-year

* Q3 Internet of Things group revenue of $689 mln, up 20 pct sequentially and up 19 pct year-over-year

* Qtrly data center group revenue of $4.5 bln, up 13 pct sequentially and up 10 percent yearover-year

* Intel corp - qtrly non-gaap operating income of $5.1 billion, net income of $3.9 bln and EPS of $0.80

* Qtrly programmable solutions group rev of $425 mln, down 9 pct sequentially

* Q3 gross margin 63.3 percent vs. 63 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $15.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2eOhiQq Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.