FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Pioneer Embroideries says Himachal Pradesh plant expected to be completed in Jan, 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 19, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Embroideries says Himachal Pradesh plant expected to be completed in Jan, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

* Dope dyed polyester yarn plant at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh expected to be completed in January, 2017

* Pioneer Embroideries says ongoing expansion shall have an outlay of approximately INR 350 million Source text: [Pioneer Embroideries Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company s major expansion project at its Dope Dyed Polyester Yarn (DDPY) plant at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh, is currently in full swing and is expected to be completed in January, 2017] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.