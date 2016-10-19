FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allied Electronics H1 HEPS up 10 pct to 54 cents
Samsung chief convicted
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
October 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allied Electronics H1 HEPS up 10 pct to 54 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Six month revenue for core operations increased by 10 pct to r7.5 billion from r6.8 billion in prior year

* Six month ebitda increased by a pleasing 18 pct from r378 million to r445 million

* Headline earnings from continuing operations improved to r183 million from r164 million, resulting in a 10 pct increase in headline earnings per share to 54 cents

* 10 pct increase in headline earnings per share to 54 cents for six months ended Aug 31

* As group reduces in size we will continue with process of rationalising head office and corporate costs

* Our main offshore presence in UK faces its own economic challenges given recent Brexit decision

* Weaker pound will impact contribution from UK operations to group's results

* While this may dampen economic confidence in region, it is not expected to have a material impact on UK businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

