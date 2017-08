Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hotel Chocolat Group Plc

* Today announces its preliminary results for period ended 26 June 2016.

* Revenue up 12 pct to 91.1 mln stg (2015: 81.1 mln stg), proforma revenue of 92.6 mln stg (2015: 82.6 mln stg)

* Pre-Tax profit (pre-exceptional) up 181 pct to 8.2 mln stg (2015: 2.9 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: