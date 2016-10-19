FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sun Pharma & ICGEB enter pact to develop novel dengue vaccine for India, global markets
October 19, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharma & ICGEB enter pact to develop novel dengue vaccine for India, global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Sun Pharma & ICGEB announce new exclusive collaboration to develop novel dengue vaccine for India & global markets

* Says current collaboration is focussed on developing a novel, safe & effective vaccine for the prevention of dengue

* Sun pharma to explore global commercialisation opportunities for vaccine across India, emerging markets, western Europe, Japan, USA

* Sun Pharma to set-up dengue vaccine advisory group to provide technical,regulatory support to vaccine development program

* Co to be exclusively responsible for all regulatory filings for product globally including CDSCO-India, WHO, USFDA, EMA, MHRA, etc Source text: bit.ly/2e0noLf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
