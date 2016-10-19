FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijer Ref Q3 operating profit drops 4 pct yr/yr
October 19, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Beijer Ref Q3 operating profit drops 4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref

* Operating profit for Q3 of 2016 amounted to SEK 173m (181)

* Q3 net sales increased by 5.4 per cent compared with corresponding period in previous year and amounted to SEK 2,461m (2,335)

* Says increase is mainly due to the acquisition of HRP in the United Kingdom and Realcold in Australia/New Zealand

* Says weak month of July. Organic growth in august and september.

* Says we are working with our own organisation and our cost side, and are also continually evaluating new acquisition opportunities

* Outcome for quarter is lower than anticipated, but development in august and september gives us confidence for next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

