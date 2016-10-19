BRIEF-Kungsleden Q3 rental revenue up 7 pct to SEK 603 million

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Strong leasing results and value of property portfolio still rising

* Q3 rental revenue increased 7 pct to 603 million Swedish crowns ($68.26 million) versus 562 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profits from property management 269 million crowns versus 264 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profit increased to 400 million crowns versus 322 million crowns, which corresponds to 2.20 crowns versus 1.77 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8338 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)